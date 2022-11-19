Glover hails ‘magnificent’ Poppies as they make progress in the FA Trophy
Lee Glover described his players as “magnificent” as Kettering Town booked their spot in the third round of the Isuzu FA Trophy with a 1-0 win over National League North rivals Gloucester City at Latimer Park.
While their struggles away from home have been well-documented, the Poppies maintained their impressive run on home soil as they made it five wins from the last six games on their own turf.
The decisive moment came 19 minutes from full-time when Tyrone Lewthwaite nodded home his third goal for the club after Lewis White had headed a free-kick back across goal.
Kettering will now take their place alongside the National League clubs in the third round draw.
And boss Glover said: “Any cup competition, you always want to go as far as you can.
“The fans turned up in terrible conditions and they have seen the lads give Gloucester a real run for their money.
“We worked on Tuesday and Thursday and watched the video back of Gloucester.
“It’s alright doing that, every club does it, but the lads have got to take it on and I thought they were magnificent.
“I thought the back three and then Ellis (Myles) and Steph (Morley) either side were excellent and I thought we just looked far stronger right down the pitch.
“We have done some good business with getting Kemy (Agustien), Ellis, Steph and Ty and it’s adding to the group we already had. They have made a difference to us, which is great.”
The game also saw a return to the starting line-up for goalkeeper Cameron Gregory after injury as he replace on-loan Derby County stopper Harrison Foulkes.
“Harrison has been on loan with us, Derby have a recall clause on him and he’s been great for us,” Glover added.
“He’s contracted to Derby and Cam is contracted here so now was the right time to bring him back in.
“I would love to keep both of them. Harrison came to me and said he has loved the whole six or seven weeks he’s had here and the lad has done great. Derby have also been impressed with his development.”