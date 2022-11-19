Glover hails ‘magnificent’ Poppies as they make progress in the FA Trophy

While their struggles away from home have been well-documented, the Poppies maintained their impressive run on home soil as they made it five wins from the last six games on their own turf.

The decisive moment came 19 minutes from full-time when Tyrone Lewthwaite nodded home his third goal for the club after Lewis White had headed a free-kick back across goal.

Kettering will now take their place alongside the National League clubs in the third round draw.

Lee Glover was a happy man at the full-time whistle as Kettering Town beat Gloucester City at Latimer Park to move into the third round of the Isuzu FA Trophy. Pictures by Peter Short

And boss Glover said: “Any cup competition, you always want to go as far as you can.

“The fans turned up in terrible conditions and they have seen the lads give Gloucester a real run for their money.

“We worked on Tuesday and Thursday and watched the video back of Gloucester.

“It’s alright doing that, every club does it, but the lads have got to take it on and I thought they were magnificent.

Tyrone Lewthwaite takes the congratulations after scoring the only goal of the game at Latimer Park

“I thought the back three and then Ellis (Myles) and Steph (Morley) either side were excellent and I thought we just looked far stronger right down the pitch.

“We have done some good business with getting Kemy (Agustien), Ellis, Steph and Ty and it’s adding to the group we already had. They have made a difference to us, which is great.”

The game also saw a return to the starting line-up for goalkeeper Cameron Gregory after injury as he replace on-loan Derby County stopper Harrison Foulkes.

“Harrison has been on loan with us, Derby have a recall clause on him and he’s been great for us,” Glover added.

Match action from Latimer Park

“He’s contracted to Derby and Cam is contracted here so now was the right time to bring him back in.