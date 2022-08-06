Glover 'gutted' as battling Poppies are edged out at Fylde

Lee Glover

The new-look Poppies took the lead through Jordan Graham after 26 minutes at Mill Farm.

But Connor Barrett, who left Kettering to join Fylde in the summer, headed the hosts level before Nick Haughton’s curling shot ultimately sealed the points just past the hour.

The Poppies did create a couple of late openings but were unable to find an equaliser and it left new boss Glover “gutted” with the final outcome.

“We did have a game plan and in the first half, at times, it worked,” the Poppies manager said.

“We scored from what we had worked on in training.

“In the second half, they put a lot of pressure on us but there was nothing clear and they got the goal from one probably one of the best players in the league by bending it in the top corner.

“Sometimes you have to take that on the chin but I am really gutted about it because, after that, we have had two really good opportunities.

“The lads would have deserved a point for their efforts.

“But what we need to do now is, make sure we are consistent and give that level of performance wherever we go.

“I am sure the fans here would have been encouraged by the work-rate and performance and I am just saying to the players afterwards ‘can you do that again against Bradford next week?’

“That’s our focus now, as well as being absolutely gutted we have lost.

“It’s hard for me because we lost but we will watch the game back, pick up some points on it and come in on Tuesday to look ahead to Bradford.

“It’s bittersweet. I had phone calls this morning wishing me all the best and it left me wondering what I was coming into.

“After half-an-hour I was just thinking we will go toe-to-toe with teams.