Glover furious with Poppies’ defending as they suffer on the road again

Lee Glover on the sidelines during Kettering Town's 4-0 defeat at Chester. Pictures by Peter Short

Having gone in at half-time goalless at Chester, the Poppies then shipped four goals after the break as they went down 4-0.

Despite winning their last two home matches in the league, Kettering have now conceded 15 goals in their last three away games and are still without a win on the road in the league this season.

It was a far cry from last weekend’s 2-1 home success over Spennymoor Town and leaves the Poppies hovering just above the relegation zone ahead of what already looks like a crucial clash at third-from-bottom Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night.

Goalmouth action from the Poppies' 4-0 defeat at Chester

“I thought a couple of people were well below what they were doing last week and that disappoints me because we want to build some momentum,” Poppies boss Glover said.

“We can’t have people getting free headers at this level, it’s ridiculous and we can’t have people getting a volley in our box from a corner.

“There should be bodies around him, there should be people competing. We don’t get those chances so I am really disappointed with that.

“Goals change games. They (Chester) didn’t have more energy than us in the first half.

The Poppies were well beaten at Chester

“Playing 120 minutes on a Tuesday night, I have been there before. There were 3,500 here and they would have had energy flying through their legs. They would have recovered.

“What I am disappointed with is us. We got in good positions in the first half and even in the second and didn’t work the keeper enough.