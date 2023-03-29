Glover ‘frustrated’ as Poppies draw yet another blank in yet another goalless stalemate

But the Poppies boss admitted he was “frustrated” after his team drew another blank at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Kettering drew 0-0 for the third successive game, this time against Peterborough Sports in a dour affair.

The point moved the Poppies three points clear of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North with six games to play but Blyth Spartans’ stunning 3-0 win at leaders AFC Fylde means the race is well and truly on between a number of clubs bidding to avoid being in the bottom four at the end of he season.

Lee Glover saw his Kettering Town team draw 0-0 for the third game in a row

And while their defensive record has been impressive of late, Kettering are struggling to find the net at the other end having scored just five goals in their last 12 games, although they have managed to take 13 points from them.

They lacked a threat all evening against a Sports side who ended the game with 10 men after former Poppy Connor Johnson was sent-off for kicking out at Ellis Myles in stoppage-time in what was pretty much the only talking point of the evening.

“It was a very physical game, we thought it would be,” Glover said.

“We told the lads beforehand to keep their discipline.

“I am frustrated we didn’t get a goal. They cancelled us out a lot but we did get a lot of possession around their box for spells. But we didn’t open them up.

“It’s another point but it is frustrating.

“We were a lot more effective in the final third on Saturday (against Darlington), we created better openings.

“We didn’t create as much this time. They sat quite deep and made it hard for us but I would have liked us to create a bit more than we did.

“But the whole group is working ever so hard. The mentality of the group is strong.

“There are various ways to score a goal and we will have another look at it on Thursday to see if we can find a way.

“But I go away from the game in the knowledge that the boys are giving everything for the cause.”