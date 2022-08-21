Glover frustrated as Poppies are beaten on the road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Stohrer shows his disappointment after Kettering Town's 1-0 defeat at Curzon Ashton. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies have now lost both away games so far this campaign after they were edged out 1-0 at Curzon Ashton.

Josh Hancock scored the only goal of the game after 37 minutes at the Tameside Stadium during a first half in which Glover felt his team had been “dominant”.

However, they were kept out by a solid home defence although Harry Reilly hit the post in the second half.

Poppies boss Lee Glover was left frustrated by the loss

“We were so dominant in the first half it was frightening and in the second half we have hit the post and had other chances,” boss Glover said.

“We are getting on the bus feeling we have done okay but we’ve not taken anything from the game.

“We could have done with a bit more quality and we could have moved the ball quicker. Maybe the decision-making on the final pass could have been better.

“Ultimately, it’s game management that has cost us. We have switched off when the ball is in the opposition’s half and we haven’t done our job properly.

Harry Reilly was out of luck as this strike came back off the post

“When the ball is down the other end of the pitch, we have to be in the right places defensively. And we have spoken about that.

“I couldn’t fault the effort again. It was just that bit of final quality and the game management part of things that cost us.

“We have done enough to win a game but come away with nothing.”