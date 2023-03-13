The Poppies looked to be heading for a crucial win after a first-half header from Jimmy Knowles and Decarrey Sheriff’s second-half penalty had them 2-1 up.

But play-off chasing Chorley stunned the hosts as goals from Billy Whitehouse and Connor Hall put them 3-2 up late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Kettering hit back deep into stoppage-time with George Cooper scrambling home an equaliser to secure a share of the spoils.

George Cooper's stoppage-time goal earned Kettering Town a dramatic 3-3 draw with Chorley at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

With nine games to go, the Poppies are four points clear of the relegation zone, although some teams below them do have games in hand.

And boss Glover said: “I thought it was a great performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The levels of energy, especially after playing in midweek and having played in midweek for the last few weeks, were great.

“In the first half, in particular, we needed to nick that second goal and there was some terrible decision-making from us from a free-kick for their first goal.

Poppies boss Lee Glover

“It’s decision-making by human beings, we all make mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with the group to improve that decision-making and knowing where we are in the game.

“After they get back into it at 2-2, you’re thinking it’s two points dropped.

“We ended up 3-2 down and you were wondering ‘what’s going on here?’ And when you’re trailing after 88 minutes and you get back into it, you’re thinking it’s a point gained.

Decarrey Sheriff celebrates in style after scoring from the penalty spot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chorley will be thinking they should have seen it out and I am thinking we should have seen it out.

“But fair play to the boys. I said to the other lads on the bench that there was another goal in it and we had one cleared off the line and then Coops (Cooper) has managed to finish one at the end.

“We have five at home and four away left and if we play at that standard, I believe we will pick up enough points.”

Kettering have been dealt a blow, however, with the news that Sheffield United loanee Frankie Maguire will miss the remainder of the season after picking up an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire was watching from the sidelines on Saturday and Glover said: “He has nicked his cartilage.

“We’re not sure how he did it, it could have been in a game or at training at Sheffield United.

“It will probably require a minor operation but it will be enough to keep him out for a month, which is the season now.

“The lad has been absolutely first class for us. You’ve seen his quality, he’s a fans’ favourite already and he came to watch the game because he loved it here. That’s the type of environment we’ve got here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad