Glover expects a ‘feisty’ encounter as Poppies face Boston in a crucial clash

It is the latest in a series of crucial clashes for the Poppies as they take on teams in and around them in the lower reaches of the Vanarama National League North with a game at bottom side AFC Telford United following on next Tuesday night.

Boston have, surprisingly, struggled this season under two former Kettering bosses with Ian Culverhouse taking over after Paul Cox was sacked earlier in the campaign.

The Poppies, who drew 1-1 at Bradford (Park Avenue) last weekend having had to play the whole of the second half with 10 men and on loan George Forsyth in goal after goalkeeper Cameron Gregory was sent-off, remain in the final relegation spot.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

But they are well within reach of teams above them, including Boston who are just one point and two places ahead of them.

First and foremost, though, the Poppies will just be hoping to get the game on with the weather ensuring they haven’t played in front of their own fans since the beginning of December,

“Our last home game was on December 6 and we lost 1-0 to Gloucester but played very well and just couldn’t score,” boss Glover said.

“Now we have taken five points from a possible nine in our last three away games, which is the best run we have done all season on the road.

“It’s effectively a local derby with Boston, especially in this league, and I would imagine it will be feisty and lively like the Peterborough Sports game was on Boxing Day.

“I saw Boston recently against King’s Lynn and they played very well. They are actively trying to sign a number of players at the moment and I think Ian is looking to get a few new bodies in.

“But I am really looking forward to it, I hope it will be a big attendance as we haven’t played at home for so long.

“It should be a cracking atmosphere and it’s obviously an important game.

“It’s up to us to put in the right sort of performance and try to get the result we want.”

Goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes and left-sided player Josh Flanagan are both set to feature for the Poppies after joining on loan from Derby County and Brackley Town respectively yesterday (Thursday).

Those moves came after it had been revealed that Gregory has signed for Boston, although he will miss this weekend’s game due to suspension, while Stephan Morley also left the Poppies.

Kettering’s NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final at Cogenhoe United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Tuesday night.

