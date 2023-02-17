Glover excited by games with ‘an edge’ as Poppies head into crucial clashes
Lee Glover is looking forward to seeing a few more games with “an edge” to them as Kettering Town head into a critical stage of their campaign.
The Poppies have moved four points clear of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League having put together a four-match unbeaten run, which has now seen them claim three clean sheets in a row following back-to-back goalless draws with Buxton and league leaders AFC Fylde on Tuesday night.
Kettering have also had to contend with a flu bug, which has swept through their camp but they are now facing up to two potentially season-defining encounters.
The Poppies make the long trek to second-from-bottom Blyth Spartans on Saturday before hosting another fellow struggler Farsley Celtic at Latimer Park next Tuesday night.
Glover’s full focus is now on Blyth but he knows there is plenty at stake over the next couple of weeks.
“Blyth are good at home and they play some good football,” the Poppies boss said.
“I have watched a few of their games and they are a good footballing side.
“They will be desperate for points but so are we. I don’t think it will feel like a cup tie but it will have an edge to it and we don’t mind that.
“The game on Tuesday (against Fylde) had an edge and that will be the case again on Saturday and against Farsley and Brackley Town in our next home games.
“We have got a few games at home coming up so we will be looking to take points in them.
“If we can keep picking up these points and add a few wins then we will stay in touch with that middle band of three or four teams. If we keep doing that, we will drag ourselves up the table.
“I quite like it when these matches have that edge to them.
“The journey to Blyth is what it is. We will have food provided for the lads, we will stop on the way up there and make sure they are well prepared.
“Once you cross that white line, you’re up for it and there are no excuses.”