Glover disappointed with ‘decision-making’ in the final third as Poppies are beaten

A first-half goal from Matt Rhead and a penalty from Dayle Southwell after the break condemned the Poppies to a loss, which leaves them still in trouble at the wrong end of the Vanarama National League North.

They remain in the fourth and final relegation spot ahead of a huge home clash with Boston United, who are one point and one place above them, on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Glover admitted his team were lacking punch in attack as Alfreton completed the double over the Poppies having triumphed 3-1 at Latimer Park in August.

Lee Glover cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines at Alfreton. Pictures by Peter Short

“We seem to have got a couple of results and then we should be having a couple of games at home but they have been called off and that has an effect because we want to build up some momentum,” Glover said.

“But I was disappointed today, we weren’t ruthless, we didn’t work their keeper, we didn’t get bodies in the box and the decision-making in the final third wasn’t good enough.

“I will watch it back but I feel we have to be sharper and brighter.

“We put long throws and crosses in the box but nothing seemed to drop down for us. I am having a go at people and asking about their positions and whether they want to score a goal.

Match action from the Poppies' 2-0 defeat

“It’s not about fitness at this stage of the season, there’s not an issue with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is it desire? I have asked that question. Is it knowhow and taking responsibility?

“I have to say Decarrey (Sheriff) always looks a threat and him getting 25 minutes today was good. He has had an injury, he’s looked sharp in training but the team have been playing alright.

“I will go home and analyse what happened but when you have that much possession, their goalkeeper has got to make a few saves and he didn’t.

“We turned up opportunities to put the ball in there and I have just said to them afterwards, just cross it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not an academy side that needs 15 passes before they score. We are a top semi-professional side in a top semi-professional league - put the ball in the box and make them defend it.