Glover content with a point as Poppies’ improvement on the road continues

The Poppies’ first action for 10 days saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at bottom club AFC Telford United.

Kettering took the lead after 17 minutes at the New Bucks Head thanks to Sam Bennett’s goal but they were pegged back shortly before half-time by Robbie Evans’ strike.

The point extended the Poppies’ unbeaten run on the road to four matches after they’d waited until Boxing Day for their first win of the campaign away from Latimer Park.

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

But they remain in the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North, although they have now drawn level on points with Buxton and Boston United who are immediately above them.

The improvement in the away form is a pleasing aspect for boss Glover and he conceded a draw was a fair outcome on a freezing cold night in Telford.

“I think, on reflection, a point each was probably a fair result,” Glover said.

“I’d have liked to have got the second goal in the first half and maybe put it to bed.

“But, in the end, a point was fair.

“The away form has improved and we have had some good performances.

“It’s all down to the players. They had a learning curve before Christmas with certain things.

“We are nowhere near the finished article but we feel we can stay in games and compete for longer periods and when we are under pressure we embrace the challenge and take it on.”

It was a landmark evening for Poppies captain Gary Stohrer as he made his 200th appearance for the club.

And Glover paid a glowing tribute to the all-action midfielder.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and it’s all credit to the man himself,” the Kettering boss added.

“The level he puts in during games and in training is fantastic and it rubs off on other people around him.

“His attitude is as good as anyone I have ever worked with in football.

“Attitude is what he is all about, he works very hard, he gets everyone going and I couldn’t ask for a better person to be captain of the club.

“You get captains who are vocal and you get captains who lead by example and he is a mixture of both.

“But it’s that willingness to cover every blade of grass and doing whatever is required, which really strikes a chord with people.

