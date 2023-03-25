The clash on Non-League Day attracted a season-high attendance of 1,001 and it proved to be an even affair.

Having seen new on-loan goalkeeper Will Lakin forced into a couple of fine saves in the first half, the Poppies finished the game the stronger and George Forsyth had a header cleared off the line while Tyrone Lewthwaite hit the outside of the post.

And while boss Glover was delighted with his team’s performance, he conceded they didn’t give visiting goalkeeper Tommy Taylor enough to do.

Lee Glover in thoughtful mood during Kettering Town's 0-0 draw with Darlington. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering’s third draw in a row has left them two points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left to play.

And Glover said: “It’s a well earned point. We were never in possession of three so I don’t think we dropped anything.

“I thought it was a great performance. I told the boys afterwards that I would have taken that level of performance at 3pm.

“The game plan was to play on the front foot and ask questions of them. Being critical, we have got to work the keeper more. We got into good areas and didn’t work him enough.

“He pulled off a good save from Keaton and the header has been cleared off the line.

“I could go away feeling disappointed we haven’t nicked one but I have to go away feeling positive about the performance.

“We are talking about a top six side here and we have matched them but we need to go again on Tuesday night.

“I thought as the game went on, we looked stronger and it sets us up for a massive game against Peterborough now.”