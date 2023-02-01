Glover confirms Poppies are interested in a return for frontman Crawford

Crawford was a hugely popular figure for the Poppies last season but left the club to join Boston United last summer.

However, the frontman has fallen out of favour at the Pilgrims in recent weeks and speculation has been building about Kettering’s interest in bringing him back.

The Poppies produced a stunning fightback from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Boston 3-2 at Latimer Park last night (Tuesday) - a win which lifted them out of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

George Forsyth celebrates with the Kettering Town fans after the remarkable 3-2 win over Boston United at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

And, after the game, Glover was asked if there was any interest in Crawford.

“We made an enquiry for Jordon and the ball is in Boston’s court so we are just waiting to see what happens,” the Poppies boss said.

“We haven’t got the money to throw about. But Jordon is a player the fans liked here, his team-mates thought he did a good job.

“He’s all-action and he might be a good addition if something can happen.

Tyrone Lewthwaite shows his delight after the final whistle

“I know there are a couple of clubs at Step 3 in for him but there’s nothing else I can say.”

Glover, meanwhile, was full of praise for his players after their incredible comeback in front of nearly 1,000 fans last night.

The Poppies looked to be in big trouble at the break as they trailed to goals from Jake Wright and Tom Platt.

But Glover changed formation at the break and threw on Decarrey Sheriff who began the comeback with the first goal before Sheffield United loanee Frankie Maguire and Lewis White’s first for the club secured a vital three points.

“We had a lot of ball in their box in the first half but we didn’t create anything and I thought we needed to go with a lot of pace up front, we put Decarrey on and go with a 4-3-3 and play high up the pitch,” Glover said.

We spoke about it at half-time and we said the next goal was the winner. There was a scramble and Decarrey got the goal.

“We knew if we got it, they would drop back and we would be able to get after them.

“It was a magnificent goal from Frankie. The play in the build up was lovely. That’s what I want us to do. The pitch sometimes doesn’t allow you to do it but he has found the top corner and the fans were all over the place behind the goal.

“We have shown togetherness and resilience. And we showed a bit of desire to just keep going.

“I can’t praise the lads enough for getting after that game.