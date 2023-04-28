Glover calls for a ‘siege mentality’ as Poppies face final fight for survival

But the Poppies boss believes that could drive his players on during what looks set to be a dramatic afternoon.

Kettering are in control of their own destiny as they will start the day two points clear of Blyth Spartans who sit in the final relegation spot.

But Glover’s team have struggled away from home all season and face a tough test as they head to Aggborough to take on a Kidderminster Harriers side who also need to win as they bid to gatecrash the play-off places.

The curtain will come down on the season for Lee Glover and his Kettering Town team but the question remains - will they be relegated or will they be safe on the final ? Picture by Peter Short

Blyth have a home game against mid-table Hereford while Farsley Celtic, who are a point clear of Kettering, travel to Spennymoor Town.

And Bradford (Park Avenue) could yet still climb out of trouble as they take on title-chasing AFC Fylde having seen off Alfreton Town 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Despite having things in their own hands at the start of the weekend, Kettering fans have been left fearing the worst after last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Chester.

But Glover insists the mood within the Poppies camp is “good” as they get ready for the most crucial of final-day clashes.

This is how the bottom of the National League North shapes up ahead of the final day of the season

“There’s a few different scenarios for probably 60 or 70 per cent of the teams in the league,” the Kettering manager said.

“Of course, people will be keeping an eye on other results but for us, as a staff and players, our main focus is setting up to get the result we need.

“Our away form hasn’t been good and no-one fancies us. We have the feeling that we have been written off so maybe that will help drive us on.

“We feel like we need a bit of a siege mentality about us and use it to fuel us and make sure we do what we need to do.

“The mood in the camp on Tuesday was good, it was quite buoyant. I feared it might be quite low after Saturday but that wasn’t the case.

“It’s an experience a lot of players wouldn’t have had before.