The Poppies’ bid for survival in the Vanarama National League North has come down to the final two games of the season after the plot thickened again in midweek with Blyth Spartans claiming a 2-0 victory at Farsley Celtic.

It has left Kettering just two points clear of Farsley, who are now in the final relegation slot, with two games to play - the first of which is against third-placed Chester who are unbeaten in their last 20 matches away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester have guaranteed themselves a home play-off semi-final and will finish third this season, regardless of what they do in the last two matches of the regular campaign.

The biggest crowd of the season is expected at Latimer Park on Saturday when Kettering Town take on Chester in a crucial clash

But it’s all on the line for the Poppies who face a difficult final-day trip to Kidderminster Harriers a week on Saturday.

The club will be allowing under-18s in for free with a paying adult this weekend and, with the game expected to attract the highest home attendance of the season, Glover feels the ingredients are there for his players to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The attendances have got better all year,” the Poppies boss said.

“I am sure there will be over 1,000 there again on Saturday and it’s great we can generate this kind of support.

“I am sure Chester will bring a lot of fans so it will be a cracking atmosphere. I think our lads will enjoy playing in that environment at home.

“We want to be really positive in everything we do and that will be the message all week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chester are in the play-offs and they will finish where they are.

“I don’t know what they will do in terms of their team but we have to be mindful of not going away from what we do at home.