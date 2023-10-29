Glennon on target but Diamonds are denied at home by rivals Rugby Town

Michael Harriman's first game as player-boss of AFC Rushden & Diamonds ended in a 1-1 draw with Rugby Town

In Michael Harriman’s first game in charge, Will Glennon was loaned back to Diamonds from Stamford for the weekend, and that move looked a very shrewd one when he fired his side ahead in the 27th-minute at Hayden Road.

It was a lead they held until six minutes after half-time when Jordan Wilson equalised for the visitors and ensure they returned home with a point.

The result sees Diamonds stay rock-bottom of the table, still three points behind Rugby and four points off third-from-bottom Boldmere St Michaels.

Diamonds host Boldmere on Saturday.

Also in the NPL Midlands division, Corby Town suffered another disappointing defeat as they were beaten 3-2 at Shepshed Dynamo.

Gary Setchell's men went behind in the eighth minute as Shaun Ruzvidzo netted for the home side, but the Steelmen were level on 28 minutes as Connor Tomlinson hit the target.

The game was nip and tuck, but Shepshed regained their lead on 76 minutes through Kieran Cummings, before James Shaw made it 3-1 in the final minute.

Corby did have enough time to reduce the arrears through Toby Hillard, but couldn't find an equaliser as Shepshed recorded a league double over the Steelmen.