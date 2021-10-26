Getting to safety is the sole aim for Diamonds boss Peaks

Claudio Dias has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds to sign for league rivals Alvechurch. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

AFC Rushden & Diamonds hit the road tonight (Tuesday) with boss Andy Peaks insisting getting to the safety mark of 40 points is the main target for his team.

Diamonds head to Stratford Town after a run of four home games in a row produced just two points with the latest being claimed in a 0-0 draw with Biggleswade Town at the weekend.

Diamonds have picked up 13 points from their 13 matches in the Southern League Premier Central and are in a tightly-knit bottom half of the table, sitting in 13th place but just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Peaks insists he knew this season “was never going to be easy” but he is fully expecting his young players to get the club to where they need to be in the long run.

“Stratford will be expected to beat us in the form they’re in,” the Diamonds boss said.

“But sometimes you can play too much at home. There is an expectation because of the stature of the club and sometimes it’s nice to have the shackles off and go away.

“We would have liked to have more points behind us after that run of home games but, ultimately, 40 points is the goal for me this season because we need to be safe.

“When we do that, and I am convinced we will, these boys will be so much better for it. These young kids will be better for the experience they have along the way.

“It was never going to be easy this year, we knew that. We haven’t scored enough goals but it’s an expense to bring goalscorers into any club.

“I am sure we will get better. I knew it was going to be a rough road this year.

“When you have a lot of experienced players who know the level then you expect it to be easier.

“When you bring young kids into a Step 3 club, it’s not going to be easy.”