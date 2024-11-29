Get ready for a battle of experienced sharp-shooters as Poppies host Rovers
It is a match that could be decided by some hitmen who are, it is fair to say, entering the latter stages of their career.
In the Kettering corner, there is former Newcastle United man Nile Ranger, a comparitive spring chicken at the age of 33, and he could line up alongside 36-year-old former Norwich City and Celtic striker Gary Hooper.
Then, in the Doncaster corner, we have former Sheffield United and Leeds United hitman Billy Sharp, still plying his trade and still scoring goals at the age of 38.
And Sharp is also somebody with a Northants footballing background, as he played 16 league matches on loan at Rushden & Diamonds back in 2005, famously scoring a last-minute winner in a 3-2 derby victory against Northampton Town at Nene Park.
He is Rovers' second top scorer this season, with his five goals one shy of targetman Luke Molyneux's tally, and Poppies boss Richard Lavery knows he is a player his team is going to have to watch very carefully.
"Billy Sharp is their main man, and he is still scoring goals now," said the Kettering boss.
"Once a goalscorer, forever a goalscorer, so he knows where the net is and he will be a massive threat.
"But we have Nile, and we have Gary Hooper, so we have a good calibre of players moving forward as well.
"Nile has been class for us since he come in and Gary has played a part as well, so who knows? It might be all set up for Nile again."
Ranger was the match winner at Sixfields as the Poppies beat the Cobblers 2-1 in round one, and he will lead the line on Sunday.
Normal strike partner Jonny Edwards misses out though, as he is cup tied, which could open the door for Hooper to start, although he could have to settle for a place on the bench.
Another forward with Premier League experience, Marvin Sordell, could be involved again, with Lavery allowed to name nine susbstitutes in the FA Cup, as opposed to the five allowed for league games.
Sordell came on in extra-time of the win at Sixfields, and played a key role in securing that famous victory.