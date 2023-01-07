Genovese to take charge as Corby's hunt for a new manager continues
Dominic Genovese will take charge of Corby Town today (Saturday).
The club’s Academy Manager will be in the dugout for the first-team when they take on Hinckley Leicester Road at Steel Park (3pm kick-off).
Genovese has been placed in temporary charge while the Steelmen continue their search for a new manager following the shock resignation of Lee Attenborough, who then immediately became the new boss at Belper Town, earlier this week.
It’s understood the search for a new permanent boss has been moving quickly since the surprise news of Attenborough’s departure broke on Tuesday.
The Steelmen are due to be in home action again next Wednesday night when they host Peterborough Sports in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.
Corby currently sit in eighth place in the Northern Premier League Midlands and sixth points off the play-off spots.