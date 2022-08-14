Game management disappoints Poppies boss Glover

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies’ first home game of the new Vanarama National League North season was played out in sweltering conditions and, for a long time, it seemed neither side would make a breakthrough.

But a brilliant individual goal from Peterborough United loanee Andrew Oluwabori put Kettering in front with 12 minutes to go, only for Bradford to equalise through Adam Nowakowski soon after.

And boss Glover was, overall, disappointed his team didn’t see things out after breaking the deadlock.

Andrew Oluwabori celebrates his goal with the Poppies fans

“We got in a position to win the game and I think the game management was wrong,” the Poppies boss said.

“After we have scored, they get a throw which we shouldn’t have allowed to happen so we went from scoring to being on the back foot.

“And then they have come across and they have slipped the ball in and the lad has finished it well. But if we have got a back five, how is he getting in there? It shouldn’t be happening.

“There are a few lads who had words with each other in the dressing-room and I like that, I appreciate that. But the game management has to be better. There’s enough experience in there.

Match action at Latimer Park

“Fair play to Bradford, they set their stall out. They came for a point.

“We got the first goal, which was always going to be crucial, and then we should go on and win. That’s the disappointing thing.

“We want to try to pass the ball and have high intensity. It was difficult with the heat but that’s no excuse because it was the same for everyone.

“We got into some good areas in the final third but we could show more quality.

“There was also some poor decision-making at times. If you get the ball in the final third, go and take someone on. That’s what we’re looking for. I don’t like to see the ball come out of the final third, I want it in there so we can create.

“Top pros make the wrong decisions at times so we have to work with the boys on that.

“We are carrying a threat but we need to understand the game.”

The Poppies are back at Latimer Park on Tuesday night when unbeaten AFC Telford United are the visitors.

And Glover said he may well “freshen it up” for the midweek clash.

“It will be a bit cooler on Tuesday night and we might freshen it up a bit,” he added.

“This was the start of three games in a week, which was always a big ask.

“It will take them a bit longer to recover from this game due to the heat and dehydration.