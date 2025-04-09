Fuming Setchell brands Steelmen performance ‘abysmal’ after county cup final defeat

Fletcher Toll appeals for a penalty after being challenged in the area against Northampton Town Under-23s on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell labelled his team's performance 'abysmal' as they slumped to a 2-0 NFA Hillier Senior Cup Final defeat to Northampton Town Under-23s at Sixfields on Tuesday night.

The Cobblers youngsters secured a comfortable victory with a goal in each half, the first coming from Joziah Barnett and the second from Neo Dobson, who is currently part of the Corby Town set-up as a loan player and will be back in Steelmen colours this weekend.

Corby made changes from the team that were 4-1 winners over Sutton Coldfield on Saturday and were not at the races from the word go

Boss Setchell was left fuming after the game, and admitted his team had 'effectively been bullied by a bunch of kids'.

Matty Slinn in action for Corby against the Cobblers Under-23s (Picture: Jim Darrah)

He questioned the desire and application of some of his players, and insistes the performance was '100 per cent unacceptable'.

Talking to @corbytownfc, Setchell said: "I thought we were abysmal if I am being honest, I thought that was one of the worst performances we have turned in all season.

"We made changes, we changed the system, we had players missing, but I put first team players in and we were poor. It's a nice place to play and we just never got going.

"Northampton wanted it more than us, they showed real energy and we didn't show any energy, they tried to get the ball down and play, and we just kept going long when the pitch was perfect to play on.

Corby Town loan man Neo Dobson was on target for his parent club in their 2-0 win at Sixfields (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"I have moaned about our pitch plenty of times this year, but there was a good pitch for us to play on in this game and we chose not to, which is really disappointing.

"But what was more disappointing was the body language and the effort and desire of some of my players.

"What should have been a really nice night for us and bit of a spectacle, has turned into a little bit of a head scratcher and me going home absolutely fuming.

"I am not very happy, I am disappointed with the result, but I am bitterly disappointed with the performance and I am really, really disappointed with the attitude of three or four of my players.

"If they don't want to be here then tell me, we only have two players under contract and that looked like we had one or two out there that really didn't want to be here, and that is something I will be addressing.

"The lads have been first class for the past three or four weeks and have had all the pats on the back, but you are only as good as your last game and that was pretty poor.

"We have effectively been bullied by a bunch of kids... that was 100 per cent unacceptable from any team of mine."

Corby Town are back in Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division action on Saturday when they host already-relegated Grantham at Steel Park (ko 3pm).