Frustration for Poppies as Alvechurch clash is called off due to waterlogged pitch

New signing Declan Towers made his third debut for the Poppies in Saturday's defeat to Bromsgrove (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town's Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash at Alvechurch on Tuesday night has been postponed.

After heavy rain in Worcestershire, the pitch at Lye Meadow has been deemed unfit, so Richard Lavery's men will have a night off.

A statement on Kettering's Town's X feed on Tuesday morning read: "Following a pitch inspection this morning, due to the wet conditions and a waterlogged pitch, today's Southern League Premier Central fixture Alvechurch vs KTFC has been called off.

"The fixture will be rearranged and the agreed date confirmed in due course."

The postponement will be a frustration for Lavery, who was hoping to see his team return to form and claim three points after three straight defeats, the latest of them a 2-1 home defeat to Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

That match saw a debut for new signing Declan Towers.

The central defender originally joined the Poppies in 2018, having previously played for Hinckley United and Barwell.

He made 41 appearances scoring four goals during the Poppies' title-winning season, leaving that summer for Nuneaton Borough and later Aylestone Park.

On a dual registration from Aylestone last season he played one game for Kettering under Richard Lavery. He has now returned for a third spell at Latimer Park.