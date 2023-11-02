Frustration for boss Setchell as familiar failings keep costing Corby Town

Action from Corby Town's 3-2 defeat at Shepshed Dynamo (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen travel to Sporting Khalsa on Saturday (ko 3pm) off the back of a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at Shepshed Dynamo last weekend.

Corby dominated for long periods but missed chances and defensive lapses meant they twice trailed before Toby Hillard netted in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

That looked to have sealed a point for the Steelmen, but they immediately allowed Shepshed to go up the other end and make it 3-2 and snatch all three points, much to frustration of Setchell.

"We have conceded three goals again, and at the minute we are looking like we need to score four to win which is a problem," the Steelmen boss told Corby Town TV.

"In the first-half they have scored a goal which is sloppy from us, they have taken a short corner and we didn't get out quickly enough so I was really disappointed with that.

"Then we had a 25-minute spell in the first half where I thought we were really, really good.

"We scored the goal, we had a couple of other chances, but didn't take them.

"In the second half we have come out and we have totally dominated. If we had gone two or three one up they wouldn't have had any complaints.

"I then put more forward-thinking players on, so maybe I have to take the responsibility for that, but I still expect the players to defend properly and we didn't.

"So from a game we looked like we were strong in, we have failed to clear the ball properly and we have then not dealt with the cross and we are 2-1 down.

"Even down to 10 men we have got it back to 2-2 and again we have failed to defend a cross into the box and we have lost the game."

And he added: "I know it's a results business, and people will look at it and say 'Corby lost again', but the players played some good stuff and we created enough chances to win the game.

"But Shepshed have done us twice now in the last minute, somebody else did as well, so there is obviously a problem there.

"But what do you do? We are working as hard as we can, the lads are giving everything and creating chances, we just didn't take them.

"Virtually all the way through the season, defensively we haven't been good enough.