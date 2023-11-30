Frustrated Corby Town boss Setchell knows Steel Park hoodoo has to end

Corby on the attack against Loughborough Dynamo (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen endured another miserable few days at Steel Park, losing 3-2 to Quorn last Wednesday and then going down 1-0 to third-placed Lougborough Dynamo on Saturday.

It means Corby are still without a home win in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division as we head into December.

In eight home matches the team have drawn three and lost five, with the latest two particularly hard to take as the Steelmen had more than enough chances to win both encounters with plenty to spare.

Action from Corby against Loughborough Dynamo (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Dynamo won on Saturday thanks to a goal on the hour, while Quorn claimed their win with a stoppage time strike last week.

"It's getting boring isn't it? I don't want to sound like a broken record, and I don't want to sound like a deluded manager," said Setchell after Saturday's defeat.

"I think Loughborough are one of the better teams we have played by the way, and fair play to them.

"They try and play the right way and they are dangerous on the counter-attack, and they tried to do to us what we do to teams away.

Corby were left frustrated again on Saturday as they lost to Loughborough Dynamo (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"But if somebody had said to me before the game, you are going to have all these chances, and they will have these chances, I would have took that all day long.

"Their keeper has made a couple of unbelievable saves, but we keep conceding when we are on top in games. It has happened countless times.

"That is really frustrating."

Corby are suffering with injury and illness at the moment, and Setchell said he had to 'throw a team together' at the weekend, but he was still delighted with the team's effort and application - if not their finishing!

Gary Setchell watches on from the sidelines as Corby Town lose 1-0 to Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"These boys care, they are trying and it is just not happening for us at the minute," the Steelmen boss told @chuckmiddleton.

"I said to them after the game, if we keep playing the way we are playing then things will go our way.

"This is step four football on rubbish pitches, and what you have to have is loads of desire, loads of energy, win second balls, and then put the ball in good areas.

"We have that, and we just need to be as ruthless in front of goal at home as we are away.

"We score chances for fun away, and on Saturday we had exactly the same sorts of chances, and they have not gone in. It's not a mental thing, it is a luck thing.

"Am I disappointed with the result? Yes.

"Is the home form absolutely diabolical? Yes.

"Is that my responsibility? Yes. Are the lads trying their hearts out? Yes.

"Will it change? 100 per cent it will."

Corby, who have won seven out of nine away games this season are back on the road on Saturday when they travel to Walsall Wood (preview on opposite page).

They will go there sitting eighth in the table, seven points outside the play-off places.

They then have another free midweek before they face a daunting test in their next Steel Park encounter, hosting league leaders Harborough Town on Saturday, December 9.

​