​Corby Town will be hoping it is 10th time lucky when they host struggling Boldmere St Michael's in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Kalern Thomas fires home a stunner to get Corby back in the game at 2-1 (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen made it nine home matches without a win this season when they were beaten 4-3 by leaders Harborough Town on Saturday, with the visitors netting a controversial penalty in stoppage time to nick a seven-goal thriller.

Olly Rose was adjudged to have fouled Jordon Crawford when it looked as though he had won the ball, and it meant it was another day of huge frustration for manager Gary Setchell, who had seen his team fight back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to be level at 3-3 going into the final minutes.

Corby are back at Steel Park on Saturday, and they will be hoping the can at long last break a jinx that has seen them claim just three home points all season, drawing three and losing six of their nine home matches.

Toby Hillard celebrates making it 2-2 versus Harborough (Picture: Jim Darrah)

And Setchell believes the club's excellent away form has to transfer to Jimmy Kane Way sooner rather than later.

"You can't go to to Khalsa and win 6-0, go to Gresley and win 6-0, and Rugby and win 6-0, plus go and beat Spalding away and take points off Anstey and not be a good side," said Setchell.

"We should have got something from Saturday's game against a team at the top, and against other teams at the top echelons of the league we are mixing with them really well.

"But it is down to me and the players, and we have got to do better in games where we are favourites.

Corby celebrate Dilan Edge's goal that made the score 3-3 (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"We have got to impose ourselves, and we have to be more patient when we have the ball like we were on Saturday.

"We do need a little bit of luck, you need a decision here and there, but I don't want to take anything away from Harborough on Saturday, they have come to us and scored four goals and for that, probably deserved the win.

"The 650-odd Corby fans who were there won't be happy at the result, but they have to be happy with the desire and the effort of the team, as well as with some of the football we played, because we scored three good goals.

"It has been another horrible week for me leading up to Christmas, because I am desperate to do well here.

"I am desperate for the lads to do well, I know the character of the lads."

It is fair to say some of referee Harry Price’s decisions in the clash with Harborough riled Setchell, and he admitted he could not believe the award of the late penalty that decided the game.

“He just can't wait to give it can he?,” Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"Olly has shown Crawford inside, and Jordon has done what good forwards do, he is looking for it.

"Olly has made a great tackle, he's won the ball and we are looking to get on the attack and then there was a delayed reaction as the referee has blown his whistle I couldn't get my head round it at first, that he had given a penalty.

"We can't control that decision at the end because it is wrong, a poor decision, Olly has clearly won the ball.”

Following the home date with Boldmere, Corby face a trip to another struggling side in Cambridge City next Wednesday.