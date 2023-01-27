Friendships will be put to one side as Corby and Harborough collide again

Harborough Town were comfortable winners at Steel Park when they played Corby Town in December. The two teams meet again just across the Leicestershire border this weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen will be seeking some revenge after Harborough inflicted a 4-0 hammering on them at Steel Park back on December 3.

Since then, of course, Lee Attenborough has departed and Gary Setchell has arrived and the importance of the clash at the Harborough Town Community Ground isn’t lost on the new Steelmen boss.

Having drawn 0-0 at Coleshill Town on Monday night, Corby find themselves six points adrift of the play-off places.

With Harborough a further three points back in eighth place, Setchell believes the derby game is one both sides really have to win to stay in touch with the top five.

The encounter will see Setchell go head-to-head with his pal Mitch Austin, who has masterminded Harborough’s impressive rise up to Step 4 and was also linked with the job at Steel Park before Setchell was appointed.

And the Corby manager is expecting a “full-blooded” derby clash, although he concedes he will hope to share a drink with Austin once the battle on the field is done.

“I don’t have to tell anyone what sort of job Mitch has done there,” Setchell said.

“He’s done brilliantly. He has earned his stripes in the lower leagues at Step 6 and Step 5 and won the league emphatically last year as well as doing the treble.

“They, like us, are pushing for the play-offs in their first season at the level so he has done a tremendous job.

“But the friendship will be put aside for 90 minutes.

“I am sure there will be a bit of banter before the game and a beer after it but, for the 90 minutes, we will both want to win.

“We are both winners and it’s important because I think both clubs are in need of a win to hang on to the coattails of the top five.

“It’s a big game. A draw probably doesn’t help either of us if I am being honest so we have got to go there looking to win the game.