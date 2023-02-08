Fracas between football fans after Poppies match as police appeal for witnesses

Police are investigating trouble between football fans after Kettering Town’s clash at Banbury United on Saturday (February 4).

The Poppies won the National League North fixture 3-0 thanks to second-half strikes from Sam Bennett, Ethan Hill and Frankie Maguire in front of a crowd of 828.

But disorder broke out in Bridge Street, near the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, at about 5pm and Thames Valley Police have now launched an appeal for information.

The disorder took place outside Banbury United's ground

A 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was later de-arrested.

Inspector Chris Simpson said: “This incident of disorder occurred outside the ground and involved a number of people.

“We are not aware of anybody having been injured, but I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230056062.

“I would like to stress that we are working closely with Banbury United and the overwhelming majority of those who attended Saturday’s fixture behaved in an appropriate manner.

“Unfortunately, it has been the case that a small minority of people have become involved in this disorder outside the stadium, and we are investigating the circumstances.

