Fourteen goals from two surving Northants Senior Youth League games

Football news

The wet weather again caused several games in the Northants Senior Youth League to be postponed in the past week.

However, two Jaymann Shield encounters produced 14 goals between them.

In Group A, Cranfield United beat Wellingborough Whitworth Black 4-2 at London Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a good evening for Cranfield striker Rob Morgan, who helped himself to a hat-trick, with Sam Manning adding the other.

Jacob Thompson bagged both of the Flourboys' replies.

Over the fence at the Dog & Duck, Wellingborough Town suffered a fourth successive defeat in Group B, going down 5-3 to Cogenhoe United.

Shad Reza netted twice for the Cooks, who also had Luca Iaciofano, Ollie Sljivic and debutant Isaac Redding on target.

The Doughboys replies came from Reuel Shaddai Gordon-Douglas and Josh Kearney.