Fourteen goals from two surving Northants Senior Youth League games
By Steve Whitney
The wet weather again caused several games in the Northants Senior Youth League to be postponed in the past week.
However, two Jaymann Shield encounters produced 14 goals between them.
In Group A, Cranfield United beat Wellingborough Whitworth Black 4-2 at London Road.
It was a good evening for Cranfield striker Rob Morgan, who helped himself to a hat-trick, with Sam Manning adding the other.
Jacob Thompson bagged both of the Flourboys' replies.
Over the fence at the Dog & Duck, Wellingborough Town suffered a fourth successive defeat in Group B, going down 5-3 to Cogenhoe United.
Shad Reza netted twice for the Cooks, who also had Luca Iaciofano, Ollie Sljivic and debutant Isaac Redding on target.
The Doughboys replies came from Reuel Shaddai Gordon-Douglas and Josh Kearney.
Thursday's fixtures: Jaymann Shield: Group A - Cranfield United v Kettering Town, Wellingborough Whitworth Black v Bugbrooke St Michael; Group B - Cogenhoe United v Wellingborough Town; Group C - Rothwell Corinthians Development v Raunds Town.