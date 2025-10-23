Forsyth ‘gutted’ by Hollyhead departure but ready to ‘move on’ with Poppies

George Forsyth was delighted with Kettering Town's win at Banbury United on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

George Forsyth admits he is 'absolutely gutted' by the resignation of Kettering Town boss Simon Hollyhead.

But the Poppies skipper says he is ready to 'move on' and give his absolute best for whoever the new man in charge is going to be at Latimer Park.

Former Stourbridge boss Liam McDonald has been heavily linked with the role, and was at Banbury United on Tuesday night to see the Poppies claim a much-needed 2-0 win in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

As it stands, the Poppies will remain managerless going into Saturday's home date with Needham Market, and that is a source of regret for Forsyth, who played under Hollyhead at Banbury last season, and followed him to Latimer Park in the summer.

But the defender knows he has to quickly shrug off that disappointment, as he has a job to do in the red and black.

"I am absolutely gutted that the gaffer has gone, I will be honest," said Forsyth. "But it is football and you have to move on.

"I have a great relationship with Simon, he brought me to the club and brought me back as captain, and I will always be grateful to that man.

"He got my career back on track last season and I owe him a lot, but in football a new manager comes in and I am looking forward to seeing what happens.

"I have said it before, playing for this football club is an absolute privilege.

"This is the biggest football club in this league and I absolutely love playing for the club, putting badge on, and giving 100 per cent."

Forsyth is also looking to stepping out on the Latimer Park pitch on Saturday, as it is something he hasn't done for close to two months!

The Poppies have gone more than four weeks without a home game, and prior to that Forsyth was injured, so he can't wait to perform in front of the club's home fans once more.

"I haven't played at home for about seven or eight weeks now, so I am dying to get back," he said. "I am buzzing about it, and hopefully Tuesday's win just gets us alive again.

"The fans have got to stick by us, and we have to do more for them, and that win is just the start.

"Winning games of football breeds confidence, it makes the fans want to come and watch, and that is what our job is, to perform on the pitch.

"There is a long, long way to go, there are going to be lots of twists and turns, but I am just delighted for the fans on Tuesday."

The Poppies go into the clash with Needham Market sitting in ninth place, with their visitors two places and two points below them in 11th.

With only two games being played in the league on Saturday as it is FA Trophy first round day, the Poppies know a win will take them up to fifth and back into the play-off places, and to within just three points of new leaders Spalding United.

Interview by Peter Short