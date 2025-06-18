Forsyth delighted to be reunited with ‘top notch’ boss Hollyhead at Poppies

George Forsyth in action for Banbury United against Kettering Town on the final day of the season (Picture: Peter Short)

George Forsyth has offered up a huge seal of approval to new Kettering Town manager Simon Hollyhead.

The central defender rejoined the Poppies last week, signing up for a third stint at Latimer Park following previous campaigns under both Lee Glover and Richard Lavery.

Many Poppies fans were left underwhelmed by the appointment of Hollyhead as the man to replace Lavery, but Forsyth insists the Poppies have landed a 'top notch' manager.

And he should know... he spent last season playing under him at Banbury United.

Forsyth was part of a Puritans team that finished 12th in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, 20 points adrift of the Poppies, who finished runners-up.

They boasted the best defensive record in the league, but on the flip side were also the lowest scorers in the division, but Forsyth knows from personal experience that the Poppies have got themselves the real deal in the dugout.

As a manager, the cool, calm and measured Hollyhead is perhaps the polar opposite of his fiery predecessor, but Forsyth says his methods worked for him, and will work for his new team-mates.

"It depends on players, but I don't need someone screaming or shouting at me,” said the central defender.

"I don't need someone telling me I've had a good game or a bad game. I think as a player you should have that kind of self evaluation yourself.

"One thing Simon is, is very thorough, very detailed - very different for this level. And that's why I've loved working for him.

"At Banbury I absolutely loved it - it was probably the best six months of my career on the pitch, in terms of playing, just enjoying it and that's mainly because of him.

"I understand that fans are going to be 'that's a left-field appointment' but anyone actually in the camp and knows how he works behind the scenes, his training methods, it's top notch!

"I know it's easy for fans to think maybe certain thoughts and be negative or positive, either way, but ultimately it is a fresh season, and you have to just wait and see what we produce on the pitch.

"It is about winning football matches, and that is what we will try and do."

So what will Hollyhead bring to Latimer Park?

"What you will see is a structure, an organised team, and a team that every player in it knows what they are doing on the football pitch to the nth degree," said Forsyth.

"They will know what their jobs are, what their roles are, and as a player it gives you that clarity.

"I think if you have that you have no excuses as a player really.

"Footballers love to make excuses, so when that's in place you are leaving no stone unturned."

Interview by Peter Short