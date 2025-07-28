Former Steelmen striker Toll loaned out by King's Lynn without playing a competitive game

Fletcher Toll left Corby to sign for King's Lynn Town in May - he has been loaned out by his new club to Stamford (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Former Corby Town striker Fletcher Toll has been loaned out by King's Lynn Town - without playing a competitive match for his new club.

The Linnets signed golden boot winner Toll from the Steelmen earlier in the summer, and he has been involved in their National League North side's pre-season.

But the decision has been made by the Norfolk club to send Toll out on loan, and he has signed a ‘long-term’ deal at Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central outfit Stamford for the upcoming campaign.

Toll, who scored 30 goals as Corby finished runners-up in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division last season, will continue to train full-time with King's Lynn, but play for Stamford.

Linnets head coach James Rowe said: "We now have many players who are in their development years, and we believe we’ve built a strong backroom staff to help implement performance plans to support their growth.

"It is important to remember that players develop at different rates, especially when stepping up from part-time to full-time football.

"Each player will need a tailored pathway, and our focus is to give every player the tools they need to represent this club at the right time.

"For some, that may mean going out on loan to ensure they get regular game time while continuing to train full-time with us. There are never any guarantees in football, but our aim is clear: when they pull on the King’s Lynn shirt, they’ll be ready."

Stamford issued a statement, that read: "We’re delighted to announce Fletcher Toll to The Dannies from King’s Lynn Town on a long term deal.

"As last season’s NPL golden boot winner and NPL young player winner, we are excited to have him within the team."

Toll could quickly come up against his parent club, as Stamford are due to host King's Lynn in a friendly on Tuesday night.