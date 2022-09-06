Former Poppies boss replaces another as Cox leaves Boston

It was confirmed today (Tuesday) that Boston had parted company with Cox after a poor start to the new Vanarama National League North season.

The Pilgrims are currently bottom of the table and without a win while Lee Glover’s Kettering held them to a 1-1 draw at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday in August.

Cox resigned as manager at Latimer Park to take over at Boston in February with the Poppies appointing Culverhouse as his successor 48 hours later.

Cox eventually led the Pilgrims into the play-offs at the expense of Kettering on the final day of last season before Boston were then beaten in the final by York City who were subsequently promoted to the National League.

But now, in a bizarre twist, Boston have followed the Poppies’ lead by replacing Cox with Culverhouse.

In a club statement, Boston said: “Boston United can confirm that they have parted company with first team manager Paul Cox.

“Paul leaves the Jakemans Community Stadium after a seven-and-a-half month reign, which peaked with an exciting promotion final appearance in May. Sadly, the current campaign has not got off to the start that we would have hoped, resulting in a seven-match winless run.

“Ian Culverhouse has been appointed as the club's new first team manager.

“Ian will assume control at the Jakemans Community Stadium having previously guided King’s Lynn Town to back-to-back promotions in 2019 and 2020.

“His last managerial role was with Kettering Town, where he succeeded Paul in January, before resigning in May after guiding the Poppies to the cusp of the play-offs.