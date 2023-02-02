Before being recently announced as an ambassador for BK8 trailblazing former female footballer Faye White MBE, who lives in Northamptonshire with her family, was already paving the way for future female players.

Making it her goal to keep the woman’s game in the sporting spotlight on a global scale, the former defender has dedicated herself to championing women’s football both on and off the pitch.

A role destined for Faye whose career credentials include being the longest-serving female captain of England to date, alongside captaining her beloved team Arsenal for years during her prolific professional playing career.

“Seeing the game grow for girls and being able to help promote that is my passion. BK8’s support for women’s football aligns with my goals, helping to promote the game at a grass roots level and beyond. Televising the women’s matches is also making it more accessible and putting the games in big stadiums is all helping to raise awareness.”

Faye and her former female England team mates initially helped to ignite interest and significantly raise the profile of the women’s game. The fascination and growing fan base for female football was further accelerated by the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 championship, where Faye watched the Lionesses roar to victory at the final declaring that the historic sporting success had “made all our dreams and those of all the former female players, come true”.

“Being there and watching the final with my young sons, I knew how those players were feeling going out onto the pitch in front of their home crowd. They had so much support and the FA hosting such a major tournament in the UK was the chance to put women’s football on the map. We knew it was their moment but the players had to deliver and it was amazing they did it. That those players have become household names helps normalise women’s football for everyone.”

Faye and her former female team mates were at the forefront of the move to help change the perceptions of women’s football and she reflected on how the on-pitch pioneers helped to make changes for the better.

“Back then it was a case of us knocking those walls down, knocking on those doors and saying we want more, we need more and we are not going to go away. We are going to show you how much we want it.”

Looking back to Qatar 2022, she said: “It was interesting to see how the England team performed at the World Cup. You would have thought after the Euros they would be in such a good place but during the Nation League matches they didn’t put in the greatest performances. However, I think their performances were brilliant during the World Cup and pushed a strong French team all the way in the Quarter Final. We have a really good developing young team and I think the future is bright for them.”

As FIFA called for competing nations to “focus on the football” in the run up to the World Cup 2022, Faye, who like many millions of fans was watching from home, shared her thoughts on the tournament’s chosen location of Qatar, which has caused controversial headlines worldwide.

“I couldn’t wait to watch the matches although a lot of the focus in the media has been on where it is rather than the football and the teams taking part.

“It is difficult, because when it comes to the men’s game, they like to put these tournaments in other countries and the argument is that they are developing the game there. However, the argument is whether money has taken over the real issues of where it should be for the right reasons.

“Personally, the fact that where it is, has had to change what time of year it is held, is not great really because it has changed the whole calendar of the men’s game, of when the World Cup is normally traditionally played.

“The games are being held in amazing stadiums, because of the money involved. However, it is a shame because what we want is the World Cup to be the pinnacle and really inclusive for everyone and the feeling is that it won’t be.

“Normally, when you travel to other countries you respect their ways, their cultural differences but equally is this a bit of a step too far perhaps to play such a massive event in an area that could be so divisive.”

As well as watching the World Cup clashes with her footie fanatic family, including sons Lukas, 10, Jake, six and former professional basketball player turned teacher, husband Keith, Faye’s focused on the women’s on-pitch progress closer to home revealing which players in the WSL (Women’s Super League) she’s currently impressed by.

“I enjoy watching the games and commentating on some of them too as part of my work. Beth Mead has had a phenomenal year. Beth has done brilliantly over the seasons; she came to Arsenal as a striker as an out and out number 9 and she has learnt that wide strike forward role and has become one of the best at that. She has that mindset, the ability to work hard, to improve and grow. It’s a massive blow that she sustained her ACL injury during the Man Utd game in November. She’s gone from having such a huge year for England at the Euros and Arsenal to now experiencing the lowest of lows. I know how that feels and so I wish her well in her recovery and am sure Arsenal will do all they can to help her come back stronger.

“Looking at defenders, the player I am impressed with at Chelsea is Erin Cuthbert in mid field. At the end of last season and during this season she has done a brilliant job. She is so tenacious, hard working with good defensive abilities but also at getting forward and starting the attacks as well in midfield. She has done well and has adapted her game for that position.”

Faye explained she’s thrilled to become a BK8 ambassador and applauds the company’s extensive support for numerous health and wellbeing charities, alongside its support for promoting women’s football, which included a donation of thousands of pounds to Her Game Too. The significant sum was donated following the announcement of BK8’s partnership with UK football clubs, including Huddersfield Town AFC and Burnley FC BK8 was also announced as Crystal Palace’s official Asian betting sponsor for the 2022 – 23 season.

As an avid advocate for female football teams, charity champions BK8 have donated tens of thousands of pounds to a variety of organisations and charities helping to showcase the women’s game and promoting mental health awareness.

Faye, who is BK8’s second female ambassador following in the footsteps of fellow footballer and ambassador Kelly Smith, said: “I am delighted to be able to help BK8 in their extensive efforts to raise the profile of female football.

“BK8 is helping to promote positive changes in communities and causes across the UK following its football club partnerships including its support for Her Game Too. It is vital to inspire and encourage many more female players to participate in the sport and it’s great to be on board with BK8 to help them in their campaign championing the women’s game.”

Faye’s fascination for football started at an early age. She started her fledgling football career enjoying a kick about with her older brother Steven and with the boys in the school playground. When she progressed to training alongside the teenage lads at her local football club, she could never have dreamed her life was destined to be dedicated to the beautiful game.

As a grassroots genius on the Horley FC training pitch, where her dad TJ was a coach, during an era when girls couldn’t play alongside boys in actual matches, Faye forged ahead determined to make her mark.

“Back then it was a different attitude to women’s football and its only just starting to break through that it is OK for girls to play, that it’s normal and accepted. “

Her incredible journey is inspiring the youngsters she meets at events and school visits where she shares her story and encourages girls and boys to play football.