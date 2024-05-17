Former boss Jim Le Masurier announces departure from Kettering Town
The former manager announced the parting of the ways on social media, saying his time at the club had 'come to an end'.
The club later issued a statement, which said Le Masurier had left his tole as assistant manager ‘by mutal consent’.
Brought in as assistant boss by then manager Andy Leese last October, Le Masurier could not have imagined how the rest of the season at Latimer Park would pan out.
Within weeks of the former Poppies player rejoining the club, Leese had been sacked and Le Masurier was asked to take interim charge of the first team.
He did that, and after a positive impact was then named Poppies boss on a permanent basis at the end of November.
The team's struggles continued under Le Masurier though, and with the team under serious threat of relegation, Le Masurier was asked to return to the coaching ranks as Richard Lavery was appointed the new manager in the middle of February.
Le Masurier was in the dugout alongside Lavery for the remaining matches as the Poppies successfully climbed away from the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central relegation zone, but he has now left the club.
"Unfortunately, my time at Kettering has come to an end," wrote Le Masurier.
"It has been an absolute privilege to represent the club this season, and I'd like to thank supporters, club officials and players for their efforts and support during my time.
"I have nothing but positivity towards the football club and everyone within it.
"It was a difficult season for so many reasons, but ultimately on a personal level, one I will remember in a good way.
"There are some excellent, hard-working people behind the scenes, some great personalities within the dressing room, and a positively infectious management team whom I wish every success to.
"Whatever is next for me, I'll continue to support the Poppies and help where I can. I'm sure I'll be visible at Latimer Park again very soon.
"Thanks again, and here's to the future success of Kettering Town."
The club statement, issued on Friday morning, read: “Assistant manager Jim Le Masurier has left the Kettering Town FC by mutual consent.
"A very popular personality on and off the pitch we wish Jim all the very best for his future, he will always be welcome at Latimer Park and leaves with our sincere wishes.”
