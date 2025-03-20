Forde and Akhtar explain details of Noel-Williams’ Poppies departure

Kettering Town owner George Akhtar (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town owner George Akhtar and director of football Fabian Forde have lifted the lid on the details of Isiah Noel-Williams' shock departure from the club - and confirmed they 'desperately tried to keep him'.

The Poppies' top-scorer quit Latimer Park last week, signing for Norther Premier League Premier Division strugglers Matlock Town.

It was a move that stunned the Kettering supporters and the set the rumour-mill rolling on social media as to what was going on behind the scenes at Latimer Park.

But Forde and Akhtar have moved to quell all speculation, and in an interview on Kettering Town's YouTube channel have outlined exactly what happened.

"It was a tough decision, and it wasn't our decision," said Forde. "We desperately tried to keep him (Noel-Williams), and we had numerous discussions with him and his representation.

"Isiah is a great player, a great kid, and I wish him nothing but the best, but we personally had terms agreed on more than one occasion.

"Then they moved the goalposts up to four of five times, and every time they moved the goalposts we agred to it, sometimes reluctantly, but we would get there in the end.

"It was pretty much all agreed last week, but his representation said he definitely wants to leave and doesn't want to stay at Kettering any more."

Akhtar then added: "We have done everything in our power to keep our best players, but it wasn't meant to be.

"No player is bigger than the club, but we don't want to burn bridges with anybody because you never know what the future holds."

Referring to some of the statements made by supporters on social media, the Poppies owner added: "Some of the things that have been said, I think fans just have to be a little bit more realistic about what they are saying.

"Ask us questions because we will never shirk away from anything. Don't out two and two together and make five.

"These conversations (with Noel-Williams) have been happening since December, and the goalposts have been removed time and time again.

"We appreciate what Isiah did, but we were told he didn't want to play here and unfortunately we have to accept that."