FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Kettering claim win at Banbury to edge clear of relegation zone

It was a good day for Lee Glover and his Kettering team

Lee Glover's side are up to 17th following a second successive victory, building on Tuesday night's 3-2 comeback win over Boston United.

They again did the business in the second half against the Puritans, with all three of their goals coming in the final 20 minutes.

Sam Bennett broke the deadlock on 70 minutes when he fired the Poppies in front, and they doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when Ethan Hill scored his first goal for the club.

The icing on the cake was then three minutes into stoppage time when Frank Maguire found the target to make it 3-0.

In the Pitching-In Souhern League Premier Division Central, it was another bad day for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Chris Nunn's rock-bottom side travelled to play-off chasing Coalville Town and were 2-0 by the break, the hosts scoring through Jez Eggleton and Ash Chambers.

Billy Kee's effort midway through the second half wrapped up a routine win for the home side.

The defeat was Diamonds' 20th of a miserable campaign, and means they are 14 points adrift of safety.

There was late, late drama at Steel Park as Corby Town salvaged a share of the spoils from their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midland Division clash with Bedworth Town.

The game seemed to be heading for a 0-0 draw, only for the visitors to claim the lead with an 87th-minute goal from Liam Murphy.

Bedworth's celebrations proved to be short-lived though, as the Steelmen showed great character to bounce back and level it at 1-1 on 90 minutes.