FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Delight for Diamonds as they deliver first win of the season

AFC Rushden & Diamonds joint interim boss Tom Lorraine

After a week of upheaval at Hayden Road that saw first team boss Chris Nunn and his backroom staff leave the club, interim managers Tom Lorraine and Michael Harriman had an instant impact.

Diamonds went into Saturday's home encounter having lost nine out of nine in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, but goals from Dylan Edge and Will Jones secured three precious points.

In a dream first half, Edge fired Diamonds ahead on five minutes, with Jones doubling their advantage six minutes before the break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Coleshill hit back in the second half and pulled a goal back on 55 minutes, but they couldn't find an equaliser as Rushden held on to break their duck for the season.

"We tried to lift that monkey off the back which was we hadn't got a result yet," said Lorraine.

"We go in 2-0 up and there could have been a nervy period, there could have been a lack of confidence, but there wasn't.

"We tried to take the pressure off the boys, to just let them go out and perform, and we said the same things at half-time.

"We outlined exactly what they did very well, which was to work hard, but alongside that there was real quality there."

The result wasn't enough to lift Diamonds off the bottom of the table, but it does mean they close the gap to third-from-bottom Boldmere St Michael's to just four points.

Diamonds now have a free week before travelling to Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Midlands Division, it was another disappointing day for Corby Town who were beaten 3-2 at home by high-flying Bedworth.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening half-hour, before Daniel Gordon struck on the hour to give the Steelmen hope.

That was short-lived though as 10 minutes later Bedworth restored their two-goal advantage, before Khristopher Oti netted a second for Corby in stoppage time.

But it proved to be too little, too late for Gary Setchell's side.

The defeat sees Corby drop to 10th in the table, but they are still just two points off the play-off places.

On Saturday they face a daunting test as they travel to leaders Spalding United.

In the United Counties League Premier Division South, Kai Magee was on target for 10-man Desborough Town as they claimed a 1-1 draw at rock-bottom Leicester Nirvana in their relegation six-pointer.

It was a good result for Ar Tarn, who had been reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute with a red card for Dominic Allen-Ledgeway.

Wellingborough Town were without a game, but return to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Cogenhoe United.

In the Spartan South Midlands League Division One, Wellingborough Whitworth have been knocked off the top of the table after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by neighbours Raunds Town.

Cairo Taylor netted for Whitworth, who were leapfrogged at the summit by ON Chenecks, who are two points clear after they won 3-2 at Cranfield United.

Rock-bottom Burton Park Wanderers were on the wrong end of a heavy defeat, losing 8-3 at home to Langford with their consolation goals coming from Elvis Dogbe, James Harmer and Mason Thomas.

Rushden & Higham United were also beaten, 1-0 at Ampthill Town, while Rothwell Corinthians claimed a 2-2 draw at Letchworth Garden City Eagles thanks to goals from Vincenzo Terence Palcini and Jaspal Rait.