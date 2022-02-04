Focus is only on the next game for Kettering Town

The Kettering Town fans celebrate at the final whistle after the 2-1 win over Southport on Tuesday night. Pictures by Peter Short

New first-team coach Joe Simpson insists Kettering Town’s focus is only on their next game after an impressive midweek success.

The Ian Culverhouse era has started well for the Poppies with a 1-0 defeat to high-flying Kidderminster Harriers being followed by back-to-back wins.

Decarrey Sheriff’s second-half goal sealed a 1-0 victory at Darlington last Saturday before they took things up a notch or two by ending sixth-placed Southport’s 14-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win at Latimer Park on Tuesday night with Sheriff scoring twice to make it four goals in as many games.

Jordon Crawford shows his delight following the Poppies' midweek success

That victory in midweek moved the Poppies back up to eighth place and to within two points of the play-off places.

It has got the club’s fans wondering if, against all the odds, a surge for the top seven could be on the cards during the second half of the season.

The games just keep coming as Kettering take on Leamington at Latimer Park this weekend - the fourth time the two teams have met this season - before they head to Alfreton Town next Tuesday night.

And coach Simpson is comfortable with people dreaming big, although he is adamant the players and staff won’t allow their focus to shift from the job at hand.

“People can dare to mention it (the play-offs) if they want, we just focus on the next game,” Simpson said.

“We are still getting to know the group, we’ve not had long with them.

“We know their attitude and application is superb and hopefully we can come in and add little bits at a time.

“But, for us, it’s one game at a time. They have been brilliant for us and two wins out of three is great.

“But it’s all about Leamington now, that’s our only focus. In terms of league tables, we will let everyone else worry about that.”

Simpson’s arrival at Kettering may have slipped under the radar as he has linked up with boss Culverhouse and assistant-manager Paul Bastock again having worked with both of them at King’s Lynn Town.

The new management team have only been in charge for just over a week but, in general, they have made a positive start.

And Simpson has been delighted with the way they have been welcomed.

“First of all, it was fantastic to get the call,” he added.

“Working with the gaffer (Culverhouse) has been phenomenal. As a young coach, working his way up, to work with someone like him and Bazza (Bastock), who is one of the nicest people in football, has been fantastic.

“I have come into Kettering not knowing anybody and I’d never even been here before.

“But everyone has been so welcoming. There’s a good atmosphere around the place and the boys have been receptive to what we are trying to do.