Focus falls on the FA Cup for local clubs

Joe Buckingham is one of the youngsters signed on at Desborough Town this season

The local United Counties League clubs turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend after getting their league campaigns under way in midweek.

Desborough Town make the long journey to Ipswich tomorrow (Saturday) as they take on Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Ar Tarn boss Jim La Masurier, his assistant Kevin Fox and new technical director Steve Whitney have been busy building a squad with a good mix of experience and youth but their UCL Premier Division South campaign got under way with a 3-0 home defeat to Cogenhoe United on Tuesday night.

The vastly experienced Tom Mills has re-joined the club after several years away and he has been joined by former Kettering Town, Leamington, Brackley Town, Solihull Moors and Tamworth defender Dominic Langdon.

Another ex-Poppies player, midfielder Joe Massaro, has also joined along with former Corby Town wide man Sekou Kromah, midfielder Bernard Nkansah and Ben Fitzjohn has returned after being with Burton Park Wanderers last term.

Young guns Brooklyn Biddle, Joe Buckingham and Harvey Johnson have all shown potential in pre-season but forward Lewis Gilbert suffered a pulled hamstring on his debut against Paget Rangers last weekend.

Ar Tarn will be back in league action next Tuesday night when they head to Godmanchester Rovers.

Wellingborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians both began life under new management with defeats in midweek.

Paul Lamb’s Doughboys went down 5-3 at Potton United in Premier Division South, despite a hat-trick from Jake Newman, while the new Corinthians management team of Ben Watts, Richard King and John Boseley saw their side beaten 4-2 at Bugbrooke St Michaels as two goals from Zac Allen ultimately proved to be n vain.

Wellingborough entertain Newmarket Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday while Corinthians have a reunion with former manager Mitch Austin on the cards when they make the short trip to Harborough Town (1pm kick-off).

Corinthians’ first home game of the season sees them taking on ON Chenecks in the league next Tuesday night while the Doughboys welcome Eynesbury Rovers to the Dog & Duck.

Whitworth made a superb start to life in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One as they thumped local rivals Irchester United 7-1 at London Road on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, the points were shared at Hayden Road as Rushden & Higham United and Burton Park Wanderers drew 2-2.

Hilton Arthur twice put Wanderers in front but the Lankies hit back through Jake Reynolds and Aaron Cormack.

Raunds Town, meanwhile, sufffered a 4-1 home defeat to Sileby Rangers.