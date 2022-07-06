FIXTURES: Poppies face tough opening-day test at AFC Fylde

Kettering Town will kick-off the new Vanarama National League North season with a trip to AFC Fylde. Picture by Peter Short

Fylde, who signed Connor Barrett from the Poppies this summer, will once again be amongst the favourites for promotion in the 2022/23 campaign, although Kettering did claim a goalless draw there in the latter stages of last season.

That game is followed by two home games in a row against Bradford (Park Avenue) on August 13 and AFC Telford United on Tuesday, August 16.

Lee Glover’s team travel to Curzon Ashton on August 20 while the bank holiday weekend brings a home clash with Alfreton on August 27 and a trip to Boston United on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive period will see Kettering go head-to-head with Peterborough Sports as they make the short trip to Sports on Boxing Day before hosting the newly-promoted side at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day.

The Poppies travel to King’s Lynn Town on Good Friday, April 7 and host Leamington on Easter Monday while they also face a tough-looking final day of the season with a trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

KETTERING TOWN

VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH FIXTURES 2022/23

AUGUST

Sat 6: AFC Fylde (A)

Sat 13: Bradford Park Avenue (H)

Tue 16: AFC Telford United (H)

Sat 20: Curzon Ashton (A)

Sat 27: Alfreton Town (H)

Mon 29: Boston United (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3: Buxton (A)

Sat 10: Banbury United (H)

Tue 13: Leamington (A)

Sat 17: FA Cup 2Q

Sat 24: Kidderminster Harriers (H)

Tue 27: King’s Lynn Town (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 1: FA Cup 3Q

Sat 8: Scarborough Athletic (A)

Sat 15: Spennymoor Town (H)

Sat 22: Chester (A)

Tue 25: Farsley Celtic (A)

Sat 29: Blyth Spartans (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 5: Brackley Town (A)

Tue 8: Hereford (H)

Sat 12: Chorley (A)

Sat 19: FA Trophy 2

Sat 26: Southport (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 3: Darlington (A)

Tue 6: Gloucester City (H)

Sat 10: AFC Fylde (H)

Tue 13: AFC Telford United (A)

Sat 17: FA Trophy 3

Mon 26: Peterborough Sports (A)

JANUARY

Sun 1: Peterborough Sports (H)

Sat 7: Bradford Park Avenue (A)

Sat 14: Boston United (H)

Sat 21: Curzon Ashton (H)

Sat 28: Alfreton Town (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 4: Banbury United (A)

Sat 11: Buxton (H)

Sat 18: Blyth Spartans (A)

Tue 21: Farsley Celtic (H)

Sat 25: Brackley Town (H)

MARCH

Sat 4: Hereford (A)

Tue 7: Gloucester City (A)

Sat 11: Chorley (H)

Sat 18: Southport (A)

Sat 25: Darlington (H)

APRIL

Sat 1: Scarborough Athletic (H)

Fri 7: King’s Lynn Town (A)

Mon 10: Leamington (H)

Sat 15: Spennymoor Town (H)

Sat 22: Chester (H)