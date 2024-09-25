Five-star AFC Rushden & Diamonds sink Grantham to move into the top six

Jarvis Wilson celebrates firing AFC Rushden & Diamonds into a 2-1 lead (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds hit the top six in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division with a thumping 5-1 win over nine-man Grantham at Hayden Road on Tuesday.

Michael Harriman's side were trailing in the seventh-minute following Bradley Munns' goal, before Cairo Taylor levelled the scores on 57 minutes following the dismissal of Sam Muggleton for two bookings.

Jarvis Wilson fired the Diamonds into the lead with a 25-yard strike on 69 minutes, and two minutes later the visitors were reduced in numbers even further when Richard Black was sent-off, handed a straight red by the referee.

Diamonds retained control with the two man advantage, and then added a flurry of late goals.

Cairo Taylor celebrates netting the Diamonds equaliser against Grantham (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Charlie Green made it 3-1 two minutes from time, and then there were two goals to put the icing on the cake in stoppage time.

Fraser Corden made it 4-1 four minutes into nine minutes of time added on, with Jamal Adams then wrapping up the scoring just seconds from the end from the penalty spot.

Having had four away days on the spin, Diamonds follow up Tuesday’s clash with another home game on Saturday when they entertain Sutton Coldfield Town at Hayden Road (ko 3pm).

Sutton have only played five league games and sit in 11th place in the table, but they have lost just once this season.