Five in a row for Diamonds as they sink Malvern to secure FA Trophy success

Tejan Thomas was on target for Diamonds in their win over Malvern (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it five wins in a row as they saw off Malvern Town on Saturday to reach the first round proper of the FA Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Sandy's side fought back from going 1-0 down at Hayden Road to see off fellow Step 4 four side Malvern, who are riding hin in the Pitching-In Southern League South Division, with goals from David Adegbola, Tejan Thomas and Ty Ward.

The one down side to the afternoon was a straight red card for striker Bruno Andrade after an altercation with a Malvern player, but it was still a great afternoon for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was a great win, and that is five in a row now and the boys are buzzing," Sandy told @AFCRDTV.

"Malvern really showed how good a side they are and why they are near the top of their league, certainly in the first half.They were physical and were really up for it, and I think that took us by surprise a little bit.

"It was a real battle in the first half, but I knew we had more gears to us and I said to the lads at half-time that I wanted them to show more and to go and win the game.

"We were then really good in the second half.

"To go a goal down against a side like Malvern, who are full of confidence, is difficult but the goal probably woke us up a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got it back to 1-1 and that shows what we are about at the minute, because this team will never say die and always dig in.

"Going down to 10 men put us under added pressure, but not only have we withstood that pressure, we have gone and scored a third goal and I am delighted for everybody at the club."

On the red card for Andrade, Sandy said: "It's really frustrating and Bruno should know better, it's a simple as that.

"I don't know what instigated it, but they have both grabbed each other and the ref has said he (Andrade) was grabbing him round the neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll check the video, but it means we are going to lose him for three games which is really disappointing."

Diamonds are back in league action on Tuesday night when they travel to St Neots Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.