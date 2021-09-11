Fine away wins for Poppies and Diamonds but Steelmen are beaten by the leaders

Callum Powell scored his fifth goal of the season as Kettering Town claimed a 2-0 success at Guiseley. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town made it four games without defeat as they claimed a second away win in a row with a 2-0 success at Guiseley.

There wasn’t much between the two sides in a goalless first half but it was the Poppies who struck first after the break.

Callum Powell kept the ball alive and found Decarrey Sheriff, who started the game with Isaac Stones ruled out through injury, and he cut inside on his right foot and fired into the bottom corner for his first goal of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guiseley came back into it after that but Kettering wrapped another fine away day with four minutes to go when Sheriff put the ball into the area and Powell was there to volley into the corner for his fifth goal in six Vanarama National League North matches.

The win saw the Poppies stay in seventh place in the early table and they are back in action next weekend when they head to Spalding United in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Ben Diamond was the hero for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as he came off the bench to give them a 1-0 win at Nuneaton Borough.

Nathan Tshikuna struck a post for Diamonds in the first half and, in the second half, Dean Snedker was forced into a fine save by former Premier League striker Leroy Lita who came on as a half-time substitute for the home side.

However, Diamond was introduced on the hour and seven minutes later he grabbed what proved to be the winner.

Tshikuna saw his shot parried after Jesse Akubuine had sent the ball into the area but the ball fell straight to Diamond who finished it off.

And Peaks’ side saw things out to record their second win of the Southern League Premier Central season and their first on the road.

They are back on their travels in midweek when they head to Needham Market on Tuesday night.

Corby Town were well beaten 3-0 as leaders Halesowen Town made it seven wins out of seven in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The Steelmen went into the game buoyed by two 1-0 victories in a row but the damage was done inside 33 minutes in the West Midlands.

Corby went behind early on with Harry White scoring for the Yeltz from a corner and the lead was doubled on 33 minutes when Robbie Bunn fired home from long range.

And the scoring was completed late on in the second period when the home side were awarded a penalty, substitute McKauley Manning finishing off from 12 yards.