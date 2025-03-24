Fifield late show rescues a crucial point for title-chasing Kettering Town

Kettering Town's players and supporters celebrate Kai Fifield's last-gasp equaliser at Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

AFC Telford will rue missed chances as Kettering Town fans celebrated a 1-1 draw like a barnstorming win after Kai Fifield struck in the 93rd minute to salvage hope and keep the Poppies in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title race.

Once again the Poppies were unable to perform in front of a bumper Latimer Park crowd.

A positive start with higher energy than of late still produced very little in the final third - questions continue to be asked, have Kettering simply been found out and are long balls sent up field to a lone striker the best course of action?

Thankfully the only shot on target that the Poppies did create hit the back of the net!

Wes York celebrates with Kettering goalscorer Kai Fifield (Picture: Peter Short)

Both Richard Lavery and assistant Tom Cherry were serving a touchline suspension and had to direct traffic from the TV gantry at Latimer Park, leaving Frankie Fry in charge in the dugout.

The home side started the brighter and when Sam McLintock smashed the ball off the crossbar on 11 minutes, the visiting Bucks hasn't even ventured into Kettering's final third.

Luca Miller tried a curling effort on 23 minutes to book end a period of dominant possession from the Poppies, but keeper Brandon Hall watched the ball sail wide.

Telford did have a dangerous set-piece on 32 minutes, but neither Oluwasegun Lawal or former Poppies man Orrin Pendley could get the necessary touch.

Telford boss Kevin Wilkin was left to rue his side's missed chances (Picture: Peter Short)

At the other end, Ben Hart's cross-cum-shot only just went over the the top, leaving keeper Hall hanging off the bar.

With half-time approaching, Telford completely rewrote both team talks via the penalty spot.

Harry Hawkins took full advantage of an outstretched leg from Hart to go down, and after delaying tactics from the hosts, Stenson sent Dan Jezeph the wrong way with a thunderous penalty to give the Bucks the lead.

After dominating possession in the first half, Kettering were nowhere to be seen in the second period.

Alex Gudger makes a last ditch tackle against Oluwasegun Lawal (Picture: Peter Short)

Aimless long balls and panicked passes allowed Telford to venture forward and control the game.

Max Brogan sent a fizzing ball across the face of goal on 54 minutes but Stenson was unable to tap in and Lawal then blasted over eight minutes later after an unselfish cut back from Stenson gifted the opportunity just 10 yards out.

Barnet loanee Finley Wilkinson could only rifle his shot over on 74 minutes with a rare Kettering attack, whilst substitute James Armson's low effort needed to be turned off the line by Kyle Gudger.

But the hosts sent a reminder to never leave a game early by scoring an equaliser three minutes into time added on at the end of the game.

Nile Ranger, who was introduced to the game with 20 minutes to go, held up the ball before playing through another substitute Kai Fifield into the area, who delivered a pulsating shot beyond Hall.

Despite the late drama, Kettering dropped to third in the table with the other three sides in the first five positions all grabbing straightforward wins.

They are however only two points off the top.

A very tricky trip to Stamford is next up for Lavery's squad on Saturday, and the team could potentially include the much missed Devon Kelly-Evans, who could well be the point of difference to get Kettering over the line.