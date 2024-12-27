Festive cheer for Poppies as strong second-half secures win over Biggleswade

Kettering Town's players celebrate Nile Rogers' goal (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town extended their lead at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table after putting in a solid second half performance against lowly Biggleswade Town to win 3-1.

Gloomy skies surrounded Latimer Park in possibly the most ‘un-festive’ atmosphere possible, as both the division’s top and bottom sides took to the field.

With several recent below-par performances still lingering in the memory, the Kettering management were keen that the 1,200 strong crowd were entertained.

But both conditions and a well-organised Waders side who harried and frustrated were not conducive to fun football.

Jonny Edwards hits the post with a shot (Picture: Peter Short)

Indeed the entire first half was an arduous watch, with a Jonny Edwards’ rifled shot that went wide on 13 minutes, the only real opportunity of note.

Aaron Powell received a nasty knock to the head on 26 minutes which required multiple bandages and extended the half with five minutes stoppage time.

It was this period where the game finally sparked into life.

A needlessly given away free kick to the right of the Kettering goal was expertly delivered into the box on 45 minutes, finding the head of Joshua Steel who lost his man before directing the ball to the left of goal and gave the visitors the lead.

First-half action from a gloomy Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

Wake-up call heeded, Kettering made their next venture up the field count and with a minute of stoppage time still to play, Ben Hart won a free kick just outside the penalty box.

For the first time in the match his delivery was spot on, and skipper Connor Johnson rose highest at the back post to head home – scoring his second goal in two games.

Richard Lavery conceded that changes needed to be made in the second half and introduced Tyree Wilson and Isiah Noel-Williams to the game.

Instantly Kettering looked their former selves, running at anyone in a green shirt and passing with accuracy despite the poor playing surface.

Jonny Edwards (left) is all smiles after scoring (Picture: Peter Short)

Wilson surged forward into the box on 50 minutes, laying off to Devon Kelly-Evans whose sharp shot from the edge of the area was well saved by Berman in the Biggleswade goal.

Two minutes later Edwards smashed the ball off the left post as the visitors started to live a charmed life.

An inevitable second goal came on 62 minutes – the move once again created by Wilson who put the ball into the danger area for Nile Ranger.

Instead of shooting, Ranger unselfishly turned to face away from goal and teed up Edwards to poke home through the gloom and several Biggleswade defenders.

That goal was Edward’s last action allowing Callum Powell to take to the stage and start his second stint as a Poppy.

His driving runs and determination immediately put the Waders on the back foot, and it wasn’t long before he made a telling impact.

With 20 minutes left to play Noel-Williams found Powell on the edge of the area who jinked past Biggleswade captain Ryan Doherty before fizzing a cross toward the penalty spot.

Kelly-Evans received the ball and put it on a silver plate for Ranger to crash the ball into the net.

At 3-1, Kettering seemingly attacked at will and had the goal been 10 feet higher, Kettering would have had many more goals – Gary Stoher, Kelly-Evans and most inexplicably Powell all shooting over the bar.

But the work to remind fans and the rest of the league that Kettering still mean business had been done.

The second-half performance was enjoyable to watch if not always pleasing on the eye.

Kai Fifield’s little cameo in the final minutes showed that he still has an impact to make, especially on firmer surfaces, while fans still await the return of Andy Thanoj who has been such a force in midfield.

The whole squad will be tested in the coming days as Kettering travel to promotion chasing Stratford Town on Saturday before the local derby at Market Harborough on New Year’s Day.

The Poppies go into the weekend four points clear at the top, with a game in hand.