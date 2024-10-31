Dean Thomas (left) celebrates with Trevor Quow after Northampton's 1-0 win at Rockingham Road in 1989 (Picture: Pete Norton)

​"I have a bit of a joke with him, that every time I do see him the shot gains a few more yards and a few more bounces!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may have happened 35 years ago, but Dean Thomas remembers very clearly the day he was Northampton Town's FA Cup hero in a derby day clash with county rivals Kettering Town.

And so will Poppies goalkeeper on the day, Kevin Shoemake.

The two men were the focal point of the only goal of a tight game at Rockingham Road back in November, 1989 - and it's fair to say one of them remembers it fondly, the other not so much!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Thomas celebrates in the Rockingham Road changing rooms alongside Cobblers goalkeeper Peter Gleasure (Picture: Pete Norton)

There didn't look to be much on as Thomas picked up the ball on the left flank, a good 40 yards from goal.

But he took a few paces, looked up, and sent a low fizzing shot from 35 yards towards Shoemake's goal.

The Kettering keeper was caught cold, and the ball flew past him to his right on his near post, hitting the net on it's second bounce and sending the Cobblers fans in the terrace behind him wild!

There was still time for the Poppies, who at the time were playing in what is now the National league and were managed by Peter Morris, to get back into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Carr was in charge of the Cobblers when they last played Kettering Town (Picture: Pete Norton)

But they could find no way past the resolute Cobblers defence, and it was Graham Carr's side who would celebrate the victory and bag the county bragging rights.

"Whenever I do seen Kevin, we have a bit of fun with it all," said Thomas. "I think he was slightly embarrassed that it was from 35 yards and counting, and I saw an opportunity.

"I think he thought I was going to cross the ball, and was anticipating that, but I had other thoughts.

"The conditions on the day were wet and greasy, and I was ever the optimist when it came to shooting from outside the box at Northampton and other clubs I played for, and fortunately for me it came off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main stand at Kettering Town's Rockingham Road home

"I hit the ball well and I think the element of surprise caught Kevin out.

"I used to try shots from certain distances, and some of the managers at the time weren't happy when they thought there were players in better positions.

"But I had a good shot and scored a lot of goals from 25-30 yards, and that day was no different.

"It was just one of those opportunities that came along, I connected with it well and it won us the game in the end."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas's moment of FA Cup glory, captured by the BBC Match Of The Day cameras, was the highlight of the most recent occasion when these two county rivals met in a senior competitive match.

It wasn’t a classic encounter by any means, in fact it was a pretty dour affair low on quality, but it was a day when winning was all that mattered, and Thomas ensured it was the Cobblers fans who were smiling all the way back down the A43.

This paricular all-Northants derby showdown is a very rare one, aside from many Maunsell Cup and friendly dates over the years.

Aside from the 1989 meeting, there is only one other senior encounter in the pair's long history, with Northampton winning another FA Cup tie in 1961, this time by 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this Saturday the Cobblers and Poppies meet again, the duo having been drawn together for a crackerjack FA Cup first round tie at Sixfields Stadium.

And the match will this time be beamed out live across the nation on BBC2.

There has been great excitement around the tie already, with extensive coverage on social media, and the likes of Thomas, Shoemake and others involved back in 1989, including Carr, all in big demand.

Then there is the interest in the Poppies, a club in the process of seemingly clawing its way back up the non-League ladder under boss Richard Lavery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering currently sit proudly on top of the Pitching-In Sothern League Premier Central, and their in-form squad includes the likes of former Premier League players Nile Ranger and Gary Hooper.

So what was the pre-match build-up like 35 years ago?

"There was a bit of coverage going on the week before because it was such a big derby, the battle of Northamptonshire," remembered Thomas, who would go on to manage Kettering for one year, in the 2013/14 season.

"Graham Carr was really calm during the week and he convinced us that we had to stay as professional as we could.

"He made sure we were well organised, we worked on a lot of stuff and I think being the professional club, there is always that risk that things might go out the window and mistakes might be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he hammered home to us that we had to stay disciplined, stay organised, and not open the door to Kettering at any stage of the game.

"I have looked back at the highlights, and I think really it was a good, professional performance.

"Kettering had a couple of chances in the first half, but I think overall the chances throughout the game fell to us and as the game wore on I think the fitness levels did make a difference.

"Darren Collins and Bobby Barnes up front were very lively, and I think the rest of the team dug in and we went there and did a professional job on them, even though they gave us a good game.

"At the end of the 90 minutes, I think the best team won it."

Interview by Peter Short