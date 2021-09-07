FA Cup win was much needed, says Corby boss Mills

On loan striker Niall Towle celebrates after his spectacular goal, which earned Corby Town a 1-0 win over Hendon in the Emirates FA Cup. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills admitted Saturday’s fine Emirates FA Cup success was much-needed for Corby Town.

In a frank assessment, the Steelmen boss conceded his team had been “poor” up until last weekend when they beat Step 3 side Hendon 1-0 at Steel Park thanks to a stunning second-half goal from new loan signing Niall Towle.

Corby have picked up just one win in four Northern Premier League Midlands matches so far but will be hoping to improve on that record when they host Soham Town Rangers tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Away games at high-flying Halesowen Town and Histon follow on Saturday and next Tuesday respectively before the Steelmen head to National League North big hitters Boston United in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on September 18.

But there was a sense of relief from Mills after the display at the weekend.

“We played really, really well on Saturday for the first time this season,” the Corby boss said.

“As manager, sometimes you have to be blunt and honest and we have been poor and not up to the standards I demand and require.

Goalkeeper Matt Hall made his debut and kept a clean sheet as Corby beat Hendon 1-0

“As a team, we hadn’t done that until we played Hendon in the FA Cup.

“You can always look for reasons. We have not been able to field the same team two games running for different reasons and that’s going to be the same again tomorrow night because of suspensions and injuries.

“It’s not ideal but I expect better and we haven’t been good enough and that includes me and my coaching team.

“It’s not something I haven’t said to the players. They know that individually, as a team and as a manager and his staff, we haven’t been good enough so we all needed that win on Saturday.

Joe Curtis impressed in midfielder as he made his debut for the Steelmen last Saturday

“We got the clean sheet, we looked solid, I don’t think they had a shot on target and that was down to us and not them because we were strong and organised and we put in a really good performance.”

Towle joined Corby on loan from Basford United ahead of the clash with Hendon along with former AFC Rushden & Diamonds midfielder Joe Curtis and ex-Cardiff City goalkeeper Matt Hall.

All three started against Hendon and Mills was delighted with their impact.

“You get players for different reasons at this time of the season and you have to be careful you don’t get the wrong ones,” he added.

“I feel I got a good three in last week.

“Joe Curtis has been at this level and above and right from the word go you’d think he had been with us for a season with his talking, his organising and his simplicity of how to play the game was massive for us in the middle of the pitch.

“With young Niall, we knew of him because he is at Basford where we got James Tague from as well and he is a goalscorer.

“With him and Steve Diggin I now have two players who will score if you put the ball in the box and it was proven on Saturday with that instinctive finish.

“And then we have the goalkeeper who we tried to get at the start of the season but he was trying to get a club at a higher level and he was on trial at Crawley. But we are fortunate that he has now come to play for us.