FA CUP: Towle sends Corby through but Diamonds crash out

Corby Town enjoyed a fine win in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup

Corby Town bounced back from two league defeats in a row in superb fashion as they dumped higher-ranked Hendon out of the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Steelmen included all three new signings - goalkeeper Matt Hall, midfielder Joe Curtis and striker Niall Towle - in their side for the clash at Steel Park.

And it was Towle, who has joined on loan from Basford United, who was the hero as he grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half.

He did it in spectacular style as well as he flicked the ball home with his back to goal after Curtis had sliced an effort across the box.

The 1-0 win means the Steelmen will be in the hat for the second qualifying round draw on Monday lunchtime along with the clubs from the National League North and South divisions.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ hopes of an FA Cup run were ended as Coalville Town gained revenge for their 2-1 league defeat at Hayden Road by claiming a 5-2 success.

And it was a day to remember for the home side’s Tim Berridge as he scored four of the five goals.

Berridge opened the scoring after only two minutes but Diamonds hit back and levelled thanks to a superb free-kick from Nathan Tshikuna.

However, two goals in the latter stages of the first half took the game away from Andy Peaks’ side and it was Berridge who got both of them to complete his hat-trick.