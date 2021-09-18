FA CUP: Poppies face a midweek replay as Steelmen are well beaten

Kettering Town boss Paul Cox

Kettering Town face a replay against Step 4 side Spalding United at Latimer Park on Tuesday night after they were denied by a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

The Poppies confirmed the signing of left-back Alex Brown ahead of kick-off in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round clash after his contract with King’s Lynn Town was terminated by mutual consent in midweek.

And Brown was handed his debut in one of three changes to the starting line-up from the 2-0 win at Guiseley as Rhys Davies returned in goal in place of Jackson Smith while Tom Unwin came into the side in place of the ineligible Max Dyche.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but struggled to turn it into clear-cut chances.

Decarrey Sheriff was denied by home goalkeeper Michael Duggan as he recovered from his own error and it was Sheriff who went closest again late on in the half when a fine strike fizzed just over the crossbar.

The Poppies continued to struggle to make any inroads after the break but they did open the scoring with 15 minutes to go when Claudio Ofosu, who came off the bench, tried his luck with a shot and it squirmed through Duggan and rolled into the bottom corner.

But there was plenty of drama to come as Connor Johnson was sent-off for a second bookable offence and, at almost the same time, captain Connor Kennedy had to be withdrawn with an injury.

It looked like the 10 men would hold on but then, in the sixth minute of injury-time, a final chance fell Spalding’s way and Nathan Stainfield powered home a header from a corner to make it 1-1.

Both clubs will be in the hat for Monday’s third qualifying round draw and the replay will be at Latimer Park on Tuesday night (7.45pm kick-off).

Corby Town’s interest in this season’s FA Cup was ended in a heavy 6-0 defeat at National League North side Boston United.

The Steelmen were boosted by the returns of Ilias Labiad, Jake Holt and Elliot Sandy to the starting line-up following the 5-0 success at Histon in midweek while former Corby midfielder Shane Byrne was included in the home side’s team.

Corby endured a tough first half and found themselves 4-0 down at the break.

Scott Garner headed home to open the scoring on 16 minutes and Danny Elliott doubled the advantage at the second attempt eight minutes later.

Jordan Burrow and Fraser Preston were also on target before half-time and Boston made it five six minutes into the second half when Elliott grabbed his second of the game on the counter-attack.