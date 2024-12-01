FA Cup heartbreak for Kettering Town as Billy Sharp delivers at the double for Doncaster

Isiah Noel-Williams takes the plaudits after his supebr finish fired Kettering into a 1-0 lead against Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Peter Short)

Veteran Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp produced two clinical finishes to break Kettering Town hearts and end their brilliant FA Cup adventure at Latimer Park on Sunday.

The 38-year-old former Rushden & Diamonds striker came to the rescue for the Sky Bet League Two side, first netting a 75th-minute equaliser to make it 1-1 and take the game into extra-time, and then hammering home what proved to be the winner midway through extra-time.

The Poppies had taken a deserved lead on the half-hour mark thanks to a sublime strike from Isiah Noel-Williams, and were just 15 minutes away from a place in the third round until Sharp turned the tide, scoring the 280th and 281st goals of his lengthy career.

The win brought to an end the Poppies' superb FA Cup run, but they can be proud of their performance in front of a sell-out 2,800 crowd and those watching the live coverage on BBC2.

The Poppies attacker picked up possession midway inside the Rovers half and drive towards goal before curling a delicious shot beyond visting keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe and into the bottom left-hand corner.

The lead was nothing less than Kettering deserved for their first-half performance, although Doncaster too had their moments, with Tom Anderson going closest when he hit bar with a header from a corner.

Rovers boss Grant McCann made changes at the break to try and spark his side into life, but they were frustrated until 15 minutes from time when veteran front man Sharp came to their rescue.

A corner was headed into the path of the predatory Sharp, and he took a touch before firing the ball under keeper Jason Alexander from close range.

The game really opened up in the closing stages with the action end-to-end, and it was Kettering who almost snatched it halfway through eight minutes of stoppage time when Lewis White's 20-yard volley on the turn was saved low to his left by Sharman-Lowe.

Wes York then came to the Poppies' rescue in the dying seconds, producing a brilliant double block on the edge of his own penalty area to ensure the match went into extra-time.

Kettering's fitness didn't let them down in extra-time the first round win over Northampton Town, but they were clearly struggling on a heavy pitch against their full-time opponents.

Rovers were looking a real threat throughout the first 15 minutes with White clearing one effort off the line, but the visitors grabbed the lead on the stroke of half -time, Sharp again the scorer.

The Poppies twice failed to properly clear their lines from a corner, and Sharp took full advantage, emphatically drilling the ball home when it fell to him 12 yards out to make it 2-1.

Kettering pushed and pushed to try and find an equaliser in the remaining 15 minutes, but they were unable to force a way through as Rovers saw the game out and sealed a hard-fought victory.