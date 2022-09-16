FA Cup finalist Glover will have his Poppies ready

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover leads his team into the FA Cup this weekend. Pictures by Peter Short

He played in the 1991 final for Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest in which they were eventually beaten 2-1 after extra-time by Tottenham Hotspur.

Now Glover is hoping the competition can play its part in turning the Poppies’ fortunes around this season.

It’s ultimately proved to be a tough start to the new Vanarama National League North campaign for Glover and his new-look Kettering side.

The Poppies players paid their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the game at Leamington

They have claimed just one win in eight games and have picked up only two points from the last 15 available after a 1-0 defeat at Leamington on Tuesday night.

And they now face a potential banana skin as they enter the FA Cup in the second qualifying round as a fourth successive away game takes them to lower-ranked Barwell, who have also struggled for form in the Southern League Premier Central.

“I have been in both changing rooms in this situation,” Glover said.

“I have been there where you are heavily fancied to win the game and I have been in the other dressing-room when you’re the underdog and you give that little bit extra.

“I still think it’s a fantastic competition.

“I managed to play in a final and a couple of semi-finals and the FA Cup has always got a bit of glamour around it and an edge to every game because it’s a one-off.

“It’s great and we will be approaching the competition and this game with the right attitude. The lads will be raring to go.

“I watched Barwell on Monday night and they drew 0-0 but it could have been 3-3. There were chances at both ends and it was an open game.

"The 4G surface was soaking so the ball moved around quickly on it and they are a good side.

“In every game we’ve played this season we have created chances and we have been in it so we will go there on the front foot and try to take the game to them. We want to be positive.

“It’s four away games on the spin, which is always difficult.